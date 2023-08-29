Menu
32years Old Man, And Friend Drown While Swimming in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two young men from Lagos tragically lost their lives  by drowning in a river at Itori  while attending a program at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Onikoko located in Ogun State.

The tragedy reportedly happened on Monday.

Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer in Ogun, disclosed that a member of the church, Adebayo Adeosun, had reported at the station at about 6:30 pm, “that some boys numbering seven who came from Lagos on the 27th of August for his church inauguration, left the church premises to swim, and got drowned in the process.”

According to Odutola, the two victims were Femi Akinola, 32, of Odo Eran, Itire, and Tunde Falade, 35, of Kola Alagbado, both in Lagos.

Their bodies were recovered from the tides and rushed to the health centre in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, “where they were unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Olayemi Jacob, had detailed his team to visit the scene upon receipt of the report and ascertained that there were no signs of violence or foul play suspected.

“Their remains have since been evacuated to Ifo General Hospital for autopsy reports and later deposited in the same mortuary,” she explained.(www.naija247news.com).

