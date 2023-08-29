Menu
Politics & Govt News

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 29,2023.

The federal government has evacuated Nigerian irregular migrants freed from detention centres across Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said a total of 298 Nigerians imprisoned in Libyan prisons were repatriated back to the country in two separate chartered flights within a week.

NEMA said the repatriation exercise which started on August 21 to August 28 was made possible through the joint effort of IOM, NEMA, Port Health, and NCFRM.

Southwest Coordinator NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye said;

 

“The flight came with 161 Returnees on the 21st August, 2023, while the flight 137 Returnees arrived on Monday. The Returnees whose women have spent varying periods in various detection camps in the trouble northern African country, complained of bitter experiences that they claimed they would never pray for their enemies to pass through.

“The profile of the returnees indicates that 119 adult females mostly pregnant, three female children, and two female infant were among the returnees, while 170 adult males, three male children and one male infant completed the total of 298 brought back.

“The returnees were brought aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800, with registration number: 5A-DMG arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, at about 17.38 hours Monday night”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

