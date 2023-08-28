Unknown Gunmen Kills Inspector,Cart away his rifle and beret in Rivers

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have killed a police inspector in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the policeman attached to the Department of Operations, Bayelsa State Police Command, was killed in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt on Friday night, August 25, 2023.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the killing of the Inspector said the hoodlums escaped with his rifle and beret.

“On August 25, 2023, at about 2030hours, information was received that one inspector ‘m’, attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State was fatally shot on the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo, Olu Obasanjo, Port Harcourt. His rifle and beret were carted away,” the statement read.

“Patrol teams were immediately mobilised to the scene. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. The corpse has been deposited at Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for autopsy. Further development will be communicated.” (www.naija247news.com).