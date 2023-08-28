Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Unknown Gunmen Kills Inspector,Cart away his rifle and beret in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have killed a police inspector in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the policeman attached to the Department of Operations, Bayelsa State Police Command, was killed in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt on Friday night, August 25, 2023.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the killing of the Inspector said the hoodlums escaped with his rifle and beret.

“On August 25, 2023, at about 2030hours, information was received that one inspector ‘m’, attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State was fatally shot on the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo, Olu Obasanjo, Port Harcourt. His rifle and beret were carted away,” the statement read.

“Patrol teams were immediately mobilised to the scene. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. The corpse has been deposited at Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for autopsy. Further development will be communicated.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Invite Abdul Mahmud For Questioning Over Probe Of APC, Amabua Mohammed, on Alleged Abuse Of Office, Purchase Of N18M Worth Of Properties
Next article
Suspected bandits abducts two brothers in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

News Wire -
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 28,2023. President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Nigeria Police Force 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Regions 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

Regions 0
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights