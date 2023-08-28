Two children dies in Anambra Flood

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A recent flood incident in Nkwele Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has killed two children in the state.

Naija247news learnt that the two children between the ages of four and seven lost their lives at two locations in the area.

One of the kids was swept away by the heavy flood while disposing of refuse along the floodplain, and the other was swept away in an attempt to collect his slippers being carried away by the flood.

A resident in the area, identified as Ify, said the girl’s mother had sent her to go and dispose of waste when the flood caught her up.

Ify said, “She was pouring the waste inside the drainage when her leg suddenly slipped and she fell inside the drainage and was carried away by the heavy flood.”

Reacting to the development, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident had not been reported to the command.

He, however, described the case as a pure environmental disaster, assuring of the command’s continued collaboration with the government to improve safety in the state.

He said, “This is pure environmental disaster but we keep working with the government to make sure safety is improved.”(www.naija247news.com).