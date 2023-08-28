Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Two children dies in Anambra Flood

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A recent flood incident in Nkwele Awka, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has killed two children in the state.

Naija247news learnt that the two children between the ages of four and seven lost their lives at two locations in the area.

One of the kids was swept away by the heavy flood while disposing of refuse along the floodplain, and the other was swept away in an attempt to collect his slippers being carried away by the flood.

A resident in the area, identified as Ify, said the girl’s mother had sent her to go and dispose of waste when the flood caught her up.

Ify said, “She was pouring the waste inside the drainage when her leg suddenly slipped and she fell inside the drainage and was carried away by the heavy flood.”

Reacting to the development, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident had not been reported to the command.

He, however, described the case as a pure environmental disaster, assuring of the command’s continued collaboration with the government to improve safety in the state.

He said, “This is pure environmental disaster but we keep working with the government to make sure safety is improved.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court remands woman, 5 others for alleged murder, armed robbery
Next article
Motorists Lament Bitterly Over N25,000 Penalty for Faded Number Plates
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Samuel Onyekwe -
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Banks & Finance 0
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights