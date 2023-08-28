Tony O. Elumelu Stresses Collective Commitment Needed for Nigeria’s Transformation

Remarks delivered by Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Introductions and Acknowledgments

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President and our Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Today, we stand together with a common aspiration and purpose—nation building.

I extend my gratitude to Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and his leadership for the honor of addressing you today. The chosen topic resonates profoundly—unity in pursuit of a renaissance for our nation.

Our Shared Ambition

In this distinguished gathering, each one desires the best for Nigeria, be it my esteemed colleagues from the Bar or our respected leaders. We comprehend the latent potential within Nigeria. We recognize the vast human and natural resources she possesses. We celebrate the global achievements of Nigerians—leading at international organizations, excelling in technology, music, arts, business, and more.

We live in an era where prominent global officials, such as the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, have roots in Lagos, and the United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury was born in Ibadan. Our private sector showcases Nigerian prowess globally; UBA, for instance, operates in the USA as an African bank.

Yet, these successes are few and far between.

Challenges and Opportunities

We are familiar with the challenges at home—energy deficiencies, the plight of our youth, the loss of talent to foreign shores. Our abundant nation should provide opportunities, but we witness the plundering of our resources, environmental degradation, and climate impact. Insecurity disrupts order, fosters intolerance, and hampers progress. We’ve experienced unwarranted division and the squandering of our heritage.

Nation-building is a vital responsibility that demands unity. It’s a collective endeavor spanning political affiliations, ethnic boundaries, and socio-economic divisions. It transcends government jurisdiction; it requires collaboration among private sector, philanthropies, civil society, and every citizen.

Foundations of Transformation

Nation-building requires structural transformation—a renewal of our social and economic infrastructure. It means charting new courses, making tough decisions, and initiating impactful policies for long-term gains.

We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his resolute leadership. However, we cannot continue repeating the same actions and expect different outcomes.

Nurturing Entrepreneurs and Empowering Youth

Investing in our youth is paramount. We must provide avenues for their success within Nigeria. To do so, we must prioritize education and cultivate an entrepreneurial culture. Our nation is rich in entrepreneurs, and supporting them benefits our economy.

The Private Sector as an Engine of Innovation

The private sector drives innovation, investment, and job creation. This has been exemplified at the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Nurturing entrepreneurship isn’t just economic—it’s a social responsibility that fosters equitable wealth distribution, job generation, and societal advancement.

Africapitalism: A New Paradigm

Africapitalism signifies conscious, fair-minded, and equitable capitalism. It promotes shared values, prosperity, and inclusive growth. I believe in this ideology; my wife and I committed USD100 million to empower African youth through The Tony Elumelu Foundation. Our contribution spreads prosperity and safety, as poverty anywhere threatens us all.

Empowering Women and Investing in Infrastructure

Empowering women uplifts families and communities. We must enhance our power sector, offering reliable supply and rewarding success. Gas-rich Nigeria must overcome gas shortages that hinder power plants. Investment in social infrastructure, rule of law, justice, and security is crucial.

Embracing Our Identity

We must take pride in our country—display our national flag proudly, domestically and internationally. Investments yield respect abroad, and prosperity at home.

Investing for a Prosperous Future

Our actions today shape the future. Let’s prioritize our youth and entrepreneurs, invest in women, enhance our power sector, and build strong social and physical infrastructure. Let’s reshape Nigeria’s image and invest for prosperity, unity, and progress.

Conclusion

Nation-building demands unwavering commitment, empathy, and progress. Let’s approach this task determined to create a legacy of unity and hope for generations to come.

Thank you.