Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

British singer, Adele revealed that she collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency, due to a sciatica attack.

The singer, 35, reportedly told her fans at The Colosseum that a member of her production team found her unable to move backstage after suffering from a flare-up.

She allegedly told fans: ‘They picked my whole body up off the floor.’

Adele also was forced to sit down during her Weekends With Adele performance, explaining: ‘I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.’

Sciatica is a debilitating back condition that normally occurs due to a slipped disk, which presses against the sciatic nerve that runs from the lower back to the foot.

The condition can cause shooting pains, a sensation of cramp, and can be so severe it leaves someone unable to walk.

Earlier this year Adele detailed her chronic back pain during another Las Vegas show as she hobbled across the stage.

While talking to the crowd as she fired T-shirts into the crowd using a handheld cannon, she said: ‘I’ve got two more, I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage.

‘I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,’ Adele added in the video obtained by the Daily Star.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape
Next article
“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Samuel Onyekwe -
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

FCMB,Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Restore Sight of Over 2,000 in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Banks & Finance 0
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Analysis 0
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights