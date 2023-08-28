Menu
“There is no such thing as going back to square one”- AY Says As He Rebuilds Home Destroyed By Fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name A.Y, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer and film director.

The Nigerian comedian, has began rebuilding his mansion that was destroyed by fire some weeks ago.

Naija247news Recall that On August 7, there were reports of a fire outbreak at the comedian’s Lekki mansion.

In a viral clip, firefighters were seen trying to salvage what little was left of the home, which had been reduced to rubble.

In a Twitter post, he revealed that he was left with only clothes, shoes and jewelries after the incident.

“It feels weird to realize that the only clothes, shoes, and jewelries I have right now are the ones I traveled with… There is no such thing as going back to square one,” he wrote.

“We shall rebuild our lives using this adversity as a stepping stone to greatness. God, no go shame us.”

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

