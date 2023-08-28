Suspected bandits abducts two brothers in Kaduna

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have kidnapped a health worker and his brother in Wusasa, Zaria local government area of Kaduna State.

The bandits invaded the area around 9pm on Friday, August 25, 2023, shot sporadically to disperse the crowd before picking their victims, Yushau Peter of St. Lukes Hospital Wusasa and his brother, Joshua Peter.

Engineer Isiyaku Ibrahim, village head of Wusasa, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday.

“The kidnappers have made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people so often,” he said.

Both Yushau and Joshua are indigenes of Ikara local government who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their resident and abducted their aged father, Mr. Peter.