Supreme Court’s Judgement On IGP Vs PSC In Best Interest Of National Security – Arase

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, has described the Supreme Court’s judgement of July 11, 2023, which pronounced the Commission as the agency mandated to recruit constables for the Nigerian Police as a judgement in the best interest of the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement from the Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechuckwu Ani, Arase noted that the judgment “legally cements the resolution of the issue in a win-win situation for the two institutions which ordinarily cannot effectively function, and deliver on its respective mandates without the cooperation of each other.”

Going forward, Arase announced that a recruitment board has been constituted,

chaired by the Police Service Commission, with other relevant stakeholders as members, and will be inaugurated in no distant time.

The Board according to him, will screen and ensure that only able and qualified members of the public are recruited into the Nigerian police force while reflecting the principle of Federal Character.

The statement noted that “prior to the judgment, efforts were already in process and at advanced stage towards amicable resolution of the issue

between the two critical institutions, as it was highly embarrassing to Government, and indeed other stakeholders for the duo which ought to

work in harmony and mutuality to have engaged in such avoidable legal disputation over an issue that sought understanding, respect and

compromise.”

The imperativeness of peace, harmony and cordiality between the two institutions, according to Arase “cannot be over-emphasized, as contemporary security provisioning has become more tasking than ever, and demands a robust policy guideline from the Commission, if the Nigeria Police Force must

be repositioned for greater efficiency and effectiveness in not only meeting up with the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear country, Nigeria, but also birthing a responsive, responsible and accountable police to our people.

“Peace is essential for growth and success of any institution in delivering on its mandate, and it is hoped that the Commission and NPF will continue to build and consolidate on the emerging trust, confidence and mutual respect which will aggregate to foster and entrench a culture of love and symbiotic relationship between the two agencies, towards the attainment of our statutory

mandates, for a greater, safer, prosperous and more secure Nigeria.”

[Channels TV]