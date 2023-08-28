Stop Congratulating Me With Billboard – Wike Reacts

August 28,2023.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked his well-wishers to stop putting up full-scale billboards and others adverts to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye said in a statement on Sunday, August 27;

While the Minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The Hon. Minister acknowledges the overwhelming outpouring of goodwill from the residents of the Federal Capital Territory and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in realizing his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

“He believes that this can be best achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with fellow public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Chief E.N. Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation. He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria.”(www.naija247news.com)