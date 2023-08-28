Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) thwarted an illicit drug export endeavor by Erasmus Jean-Pierre, a 29-year-old South African citizen, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Aug. 23.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to Mr. Femi Babafemi, the Director of NDLEA’s Media and Advocacy, Jean-Pierre concealed 2.6kg of methamphetamine within his luggage as he attempted to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight headed for the Middle East. The agency revealed that the suspect’s journey began with his arrival in Lagos from Abidjan on Saturday, Aug. 19. He then traveled to Abuja on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and took possession of the drug-laden brown bag on Wednesday, Aug. 23, before proceeding to the Abuja airport for his departure from Nigeria.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives apprehended Esazobor Ohioze (33) in Uzebba Forest, Owan West local government area of Edo state, on Thursday, Aug. 24. Ohioze was found in possession of 54.3kg of Indian hemp, and during the operation, three hectares of Indian hemp were eradicated from the forest.

Furthermore, NDLEA agents successfully thwarted the efforts of a transnational drug cartel attempting to smuggle 117g of Ketamine hidden discreetly within a pair of leather slippers destined for Indonesia.

The NDLEA spokesperson also disclosed that operatives connected to a courier company in Lagos recently intercepted 2.14kg of skunk concealed within the walls of a local wooden drum. This interception showcases the agency’s ongoing commitment to curbing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of the nation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman
Next article
Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

News Wire -
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 28,2023. President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will...

My loyalty to Obaseki remains absolute – Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 28,2023. Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Nigeria Police Force 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

Regions 0
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
August 28,2023. President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights