South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) thwarted an illicit drug export endeavor by Erasmus Jean-Pierre, a 29-year-old South African citizen, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Aug. 23.

According to Mr. Femi Babafemi, the Director of NDLEA’s Media and Advocacy, Jean-Pierre concealed 2.6kg of methamphetamine within his luggage as he attempted to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight headed for the Middle East. The agency revealed that the suspect’s journey began with his arrival in Lagos from Abidjan on Saturday, Aug. 19. He then traveled to Abuja on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and took possession of the drug-laden brown bag on Wednesday, Aug. 23, before proceeding to the Abuja airport for his departure from Nigeria.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives apprehended Esazobor Ohioze (33) in Uzebba Forest, Owan West local government area of Edo state, on Thursday, Aug. 24. Ohioze was found in possession of 54.3kg of Indian hemp, and during the operation, three hectares of Indian hemp were eradicated from the forest.

Furthermore, NDLEA agents successfully thwarted the efforts of a transnational drug cartel attempting to smuggle 117g of Ketamine hidden discreetly within a pair of leather slippers destined for Indonesia.

The NDLEA spokesperson also disclosed that operatives connected to a courier company in Lagos recently intercepted 2.14kg of skunk concealed within the walls of a local wooden drum. This interception showcases the agency’s ongoing commitment to curbing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of the nation.