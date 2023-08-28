Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Security aide blocks Edo State Deputy Governor Shaibu from accessing Gov Obaseki

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

There was a mild drama at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State,  when a security aide to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, stopped his deputy, Philip Shaibu, from accessing his principal during the service.

Photos shared online show a security operative blocking Shaibu from going to meet Obaseki during the event.

This is coming after weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu is not afraid of sacking anyone and won’t accept failure -Ajuri Ngelale
Next article
FCMB,Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Restore Sight of Over 2,000 in Kebbi
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Samuel Onyekwe -
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Banks & Finance 0
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights