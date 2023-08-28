Security aide blocks Edo State Deputy Governor Shaibu from accessing Gov Obaseki

August 28,2023.

There was a mild drama at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, when a security aide to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, stopped his deputy, Philip Shaibu, from accessing his principal during the service.

Photos shared online show a security operative blocking Shaibu from going to meet Obaseki during the event.

This is coming after weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.(www.naija247news.com)