Security News

NDLEA Arrest South African Man with Methamphetamine consignment at Abuja airport

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

29 year old South African Man identified as Erasmus Jean-Pierre, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in an attempt to export 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine  concealed in his luggage to the Middle East through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023.

The suspect was intercepted by NDLEA operatives during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 404 from Abuja to the Middle East via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of the whitish powdery illicit substance factory packed in different parts of the bag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect arrived Lagos through Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday 19th August, came to Abuja on Tuesday 22nd August, and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday 23rd August before heading to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

