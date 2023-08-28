NBA 2023 Conference: Justice Reform Essential for Poverty Eradication and Investment Promotion

President Bola Tinubu has firmly stated that Nigeria cannot sustain the failed economic model that dedicates 90% of its scarce revenue to servicing external debts, particularly in the face of numerous developmental challenges.

Addressing a gathering of 16,190 lawyers at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized that true prosperity for Nigerians can only be realized when poverty is eliminated from society. He stressed the importance of collaboration with private sector leaders to achieve this goal, many of whom were present at the event.

President Tinubu questioned the feasibility of allocating such a large portion of revenue to debt servicing, terming it a destructive path that isn’t sustainable. He called for challenging reforms and tough decisions to propel the country towards growth, even if such reforms entail initial hardships.

He underlined that the transformation of Nigeria requires enduring significant adjustments for the nation to rise from its slumber and gain recognition among leading global nations.

Reflecting on the conference theme, “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-Building,” President Tinubu acknowledged the necessity of meaningful reforms, highlighting that although these changes might bring about short-term discomfort, they are imperative for the nation’s advancement.

Revisiting his acclaimed judicial reforms as former Lagos State Governor, President Tinubu pledged to address the pressing matter of remuneration for judicial officers and legal practitioners. He emphasized that true justice reform hinges on providing competitive salaries and benefits to legal professionals in Nigeria.

President Tinubu invoked an atmosphere of change, urging attendees to shift their attitudes and mindsets. He encouraged a forward-looking perspective, stressing that collective effort is required to elevate the country to prosperity.

In reference to the Keynote address delivered by Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA Plc and Heirs Holdings, President Tinubu lamented Nigeria’s inability to eradicate poverty and confront inadequate electricity supply despite its vast gas reserves.

Committing to action, President Tinubu pledged to ensure Nigeria generates and disseminates the electricity essential for economic growth.

The conference welcomed various notable figures, including Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, past NBA Presidents, and several senior government officials.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to deliver good governance based on his exceptional performance as the former governor of Lagos State. He expected President Tinubu’s achievements on a national level to surpass those in Lagos.

The conference garnered insights on justice reform’s crucial role in alleviating poverty and spurring investment, reinforcing the necessity for collaborative action to build a prosperous Nigeria.