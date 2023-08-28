N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

By Yahaya Isah

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 – The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) has defended the legality and justification of the N25,000 fee charged to motorists for the replacement of faded number plates, according to Mr. Kalu Emetu, the spokesperson of the DRTS.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, Emetu explained that the fee was in line with the agency’s mandate. He emphasized that it was not feasible for the agency to provide replacement number plates free of charge to motorists who had used them for a considerable period.

Emetu addressed the common question of why motorists should pay a fee for a service they had initially received for free. He argued that every item has a finite lifespan, and number plates are no exception. Over time, due to various factors including usage and cleaning methods, number plates fade and lose their visibility.

He pointed out that some vehicle owners even exacerbate the problem by using chemicals that damage the number plates while trying to maintain the appearance of their vehicles. Emetu also noted that the natural color of the vehicle itself fades over time, affecting the longevity of both the vehicle’s color and its number plate.

Explaining the legal basis for imposing fines on motorists, Emetu referred to sections 299, 301, and 302 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These sections empower the DRTS to enforce fines, impound vehicles, and prosecute owners for traffic offenses, including the use of faded number plates.

Emetu stressed the importance of visible number plates for identification purposes, highlighting that number plates must be legible from a distance of at least 20 meters. If number plates are not clearly visible, they fail to serve their intended purpose and can contribute to criminal activities.

He underscored that the DRTS’s actions were aimed at ensuring road safety and maintaining order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). By enforcing regulations on number plates, the agency seeks to uphold the societal function of clear identification for vehicles on the roads.

In conclusion, Emetu reiterated that the replacement fee for faded number plates was justified and necessary to maintain the functionality of these plates, enhance road safety, and contribute to a more orderly society.