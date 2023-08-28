My loyalty to Obaseki remains absolute – Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

August 28,2023.

Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has said that his still loyal to his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, despite the rift between them.

Shaibu who spoke at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday, August 27, said his loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition.He said;

“My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. ”

This is coming after Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.(www.naija247news.com)