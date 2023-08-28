Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

My loyalty to Obaseki remains absolute – Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has said that his still loyal to his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, despite the rift between them.

Shaibu who spoke at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday, August 27, said his loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition.He said;

“My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. ”

This is coming after Shaibu approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS Invasion: Niger Junta Puts Troops On Red Alert
Next article
Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

News Wire -
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 28,2023. President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Nigeria Police Force 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Regions 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

Regions 0
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights