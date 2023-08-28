Menu
Motorists Lament Bitterly Over N25,000 Penalty for Faded Number Plates

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

By Ibironke Ariyo
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 Motorists have voiced their disapproval of the N25,000 fines imposed for faded vehicle number plates and the steep costs associated with renewing vehicle documents by the government.
Several individuals who spoke with the correspondent from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja characterized this action as a tactic to exacerbate the challenges faced by Nigerians. They noted that a subtle increase in the cost of living without any corresponding value-added only intensifies the hardships experienced by motorists and other end-users.

NAN reported that Mr. Bisi Kazeem, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), recently claimed that the usage of faded number plates had implications for national security. Kazeem also noted that FRSC’s responsibilities included ensuring safe highways, producing vehicle number plates, and maintaining information related to vehicles in Nigeria. He explained that number plates tend to fade due to the use of concentrated detergents during vehicle washing. In cases of theft, loss, or damage from accidents, vehicle owners are responsible for the replacement costs.

Mr. Peter Oguche, a banker with Polaris Bank, argued that the issue of faded number plates has become a source of revenue for FRSC personnel, leading to harassment of non-government vehicles. This includes instances where mothers taking their children to school are detained, as well as travelers stranded on highways. He criticized FRSC for unjustly assuming the role of both prosecutor and judge in these matters.

Oguche expressed frustration with the economic climate and denounced imposing penalties of up to N25,000 for “faded” number plates, a determination only FRSC can make. He lamented, “Wearing a uniform seems to alter the psyche of many Nigerians, causing them to act as if they are in control of the public rather than serving them.”

Mr. Olusegun Ojo, a businessman, contended that there is no valid reason for citizens to bear the costs of FRSC’s poor production of quality number plates. He argued that if replacements were necessary, the agency that initially issued the subpar number plates should bear the responsibility.

Ojo criticized FRSC for blaming the weather and car wash attendants for damaging number plates, and noted that applying for a replacement requires additional time and money spent at an FRSC center. He suggested that defaulting drivers should be made to pay for automatic replacements rather than being fined.

Mr. Hassan Saliu, a car dealer, called on the government to consider the cumulative expenses faced by citizens after purchasing a car, including driving licenses, number plates, tinted glass permits, fire extinguishers, C-cautions, and roadworthiness tests. He expressed frustration over increasing fuel, diesel, and gas prices.

An Ibadan-based lawyer, Abraham Onu, criticized FRSC for prioritizing revenue generation over its core mandate of ensuring road safety. Onu emphasized that FRSC’s enforcement extends even to state roads, in violation of federal principles, and is driven by revenue rather than safety concerns. He argued that imposing fines for faded number plates adds to the distress faced by Nigerians and goes against the principles of natural justice.

