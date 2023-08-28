Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 – An oil theft situation assessment team, commissioned by President Bola Tinubu and deployed to the Niger Delta, made a startling discovery of an illicit oil connection in Owaza, Abia. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. has reported that this unauthorized connection results in a monthly loss of around 7.2 million dollars for Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Minister of Defence Malam Muhammed Badaru, included service chiefs and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, among others. During their visit to Owaza, the team encountered a series of dismantled illegal connections along the Trans-Niger Pipeline Right of Way.

Malam Badaru emphasized the need for a peaceful Niger Delta and called for an end to crude oil theft and economic sabotage. Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., highlighted the importance of the involvement of oil-bearing communities in curbing theft within their areas. He pointed out that oil theft on vessels can be traced, but addressing theft within communities requires collective action.

Patrick Godwin, Chief Security Officer of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd., reported that arrests had been made and suspects arraigned in connection with the illicit activities. Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, praised the collaboration between security agencies, community security contractors, and NNPC Ltd. in their efforts to combat oil theft and economic sabotage. Ribadu stressed the devastating impact of these activities on the environment, livelihoods, and the nation’s revenue, which could otherwise contribute to the economy and strengthen the national currency.