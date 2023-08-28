Menu
"I got no time for rumors"Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an American television host, producer, actor, and comedian.

Steve Harvey has addressed rumours that his wife Marjorie Bridges cheated on him with the couple’s bodyguard and personal chef.

The television host, 66, set the record straight while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, August 27.

Speaking at the event, he said: ‘Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,’ followed by cheering from the audience.

‘I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,’ Harvey expressed, later adding, ‘I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.’

Steve and Marjorie met in 1990, but didn’t tie the knot until 17 years later in 2007.

Upon their marriage, he adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan and also Jason.

The game show host was previously married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005. They share son, Wynton.

His first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 2004. They welcomed twins Brandi and Karli, as well as son Broderick. (www.naija247news.com).

