Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“I almost killed myself when I went bankrupt” – Singer Iyanya

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Iyanya has opened up about his harrowing ordeal with bankruptcy and a near-suicidal mental health crisis in 2020.

The artiste, popularly known as Iyanya, disclosed that he faced dire financial difficulties, losing his residence and resorting to temporary stays in hotels. The distress deepened as he struggled to manage his hotel expenses amidst an ongoing legal battle with his former management, Temple Management Company, over allegations of car theft.

Iyanya shared his candid story as a guest on the recent episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, also known as Taymesan. During the podcast, he revealed that he was in court for an extended period, resulting in a halt to his performance bookings. The cessation of his income streams forced him to rely on his savings, but the lifestyle adjustments were challenging as his financial inflow took a hit due to the ongoing legal disputes.

The artiste recounted the critical turning point when he resolved to resume touring, only for his plans to be thwarted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the pandemic unfolded, Iyanya found himself in a predicament, residing in a hotel since he no longer had a permanent home. The financial burden escalated until he struggled to afford his hotel accommodation expenses, highlighting the remarkable kindness of the hotel owner, Alaba, who allowed him to stay despite mounting bills.

Iyanya’s hardships were further exacerbated by the global lockdown restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The combination of prolonged legal battles, a year-long absence from performing, and the uncertainty surrounding the court case amid lockdown measures took a significant toll on his mental well-being.

He candidly admitted that he reached a point where he contemplated suicide, a dark moment that was thankfully intercepted by the hotel manager.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting
Next article
Tinubu bars FGN officials with no direct UNGA link from travelling to US
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

At least 14 killed in church attack in eastern Congo, official says

Reuters -
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) -...

Tinubu administration eyes investments rather than borrowing -finance minister

Saraki Mohammed -
ABUJA, Aug 28 - Nigeria will seek to encourage...

After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Naija247news, New York -
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia pledged at...

France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron

News Wire -
PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. France is set to support...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

At least 14 killed in church attack in eastern Congo, official says

Geopolitics 0
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) -...

Tinubu administration eyes investments rather than borrowing -finance minister

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Aug 28 - Nigeria will seek to encourage...

After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia pledged at...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights