Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

FG trains 55 cassava farmers on processing, packaging in Edo state

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

By Usman Aliyu

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Benin, Aug. 25, 2023 The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has begun the training of 55 cassava farmers on processing, packaging and value addition in Edo.

The Coordinator of the ministry in the state, Dr Samuel Owoicho, stated this during the inauguration of a two-day training exercise on Friday in Benin.

Represented by Mr Amadin Micheal, Owoicho said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration between the ministry and the Agricultural Development Project (ADP).

He said the farmers drawn from the South-South, South-West and South-East geopolitical zones, would be exposed to pre-planting and post emergence techniques, pest control, post harvest handling among others.

He said the training was imperative towards encouraging productivity, good production best practices and enterprenuerial skills to enhance wealth creation.

The Project Manager, ADP in the state, Dr Edward izevbigie, urged the participants to take advantage of the training to boost their productivity.

“This training is commendable and in line with the state government agricultural policies.

“I will like to encourage you all to listen carefully to the modern way of cassava production, where you are not clear, ask questions, seek for advice and assistance and thereafter apply them and extend the knowledge acquired to other farmers,” Izevbigie said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos APPEALS project seeks collaboration among financial institutions, insurance companies, farmers
Next article
France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

At least 14 killed in church attack in eastern Congo, official says

Reuters -
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) -...

Tinubu administration eyes investments rather than borrowing -finance minister

Saraki Mohammed -
ABUJA, Aug 28 - Nigeria will seek to encourage...

After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Naija247news, New York -
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia pledged at...

France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron

News Wire -
PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. France is set to support...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

At least 14 killed in church attack in eastern Congo, official says

Geopolitics 0
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) -...

Tinubu administration eyes investments rather than borrowing -finance minister

Data & News Analysis 0
ABUJA, Aug 28 - Nigeria will seek to encourage...

After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

Geopolitics 0
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia pledged at...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights