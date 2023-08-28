Expert Cautions Nigerians Against Consumption of Genetically-Modified Foods

Akure, Aug. 27, 2023 Dr. Wale Sodade, a Nigerian-trained physician based in South Africa, has issued a cautionary advisory to Nigerians regarding the potential hazards of consuming genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods, citing adverse effects on human health.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Dr. Sodade expressed concern that genetically-modified foods could have detrimental impacts on human well-being. GMO refers to a process of altering DNA technology or transferring engineered genes into plants or animals, often utilizing chemicals to boost crop productivity.

A native of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Sodade dismissed assertions that GMO foods and crops offer viable solutions to address food scarcity and hunger in Nigeria. He contended that the presumed benefits of GMO, such as increased harvest yields compared to natural produce, are misleading and unsupported.

Dr. Sodade argued, “Ample arable land and abundant natural resources are available to support global farming. Several scientific studies have indicated potential harm posed by GMO products, including the irreversible alteration of the natural genetic makeup of targeted crops and the contamination of cultivated land.”

He further questioned the safety claims associated with GMO foods, asserting that nations should exercise caution. Dr. Sodade pointed to Russia as a prudent example, highlighting the country’s prohibition of GMO food cultivation and adherence to sound food policies.

While acknowledging that farmers have engaged in crossbreeding crops for decades, Dr. Sodade emphasized that GMO technology differs significantly. He described the process as the extraction of genes with specific traits from one organism and their insertion into another through gene splicing, without regard for species differences.

Addressing concerns about GMO tomatoes as an example, he explained, “Genes responsible for certain traits, like cold resistance, are extracted from various living organisms and forcefully integrated into tomato DNA, potentially from a range of species. The outcome is deemed successful if the new tomato plant exhibits the desired trait.”

Dr. Sodade highlighted the inherent foreignness of GMOs to nature, asserting that the human body tends to reject them through allergic reactions or chronic inflammation, which may lead to various health issues. Furthermore, he cautioned against the transfer of genetically-modified bacteria from GMO foods to consumers’ guts, potentially promoting harmful bacterial growth and diseases, including cancer.

Referencing controlled animal experiments, Dr. Sodade underscored the risks associated with GMO consumption. Rats exclusively fed GMO potatoes for a decade, equivalent to 10 human years, displayed compromised immune systems and organ tumors. Subsequent generations of these rats exhibited small brains and severe organ malformations, reinforcing the concerns surrounding GMO consumption.

Dr. Sodade urged citizens in countries promoting GMO adoption to be aware of its dangers and to actively engage with their leaders to safeguard their collective well-being. He emphasized the importance of food autonomy and sound food policies for national survival.