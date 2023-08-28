Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Expert Cautions Nigerians Against Consumption of Genetically-Modified Foods

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Akure, Aug. 27, 2023 Dr. Wale Sodade, a Nigerian-trained physician based in South Africa, has issued a cautionary advisory to Nigerians regarding the potential hazards of consuming genetically modified organisms (GMO) foods, citing adverse effects on human health.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Dr. Sodade expressed concern that genetically-modified foods could have detrimental impacts on human well-being. GMO refers to a process of altering DNA technology or transferring engineered genes into plants or animals, often utilizing chemicals to boost crop productivity.

A native of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Sodade dismissed assertions that GMO foods and crops offer viable solutions to address food scarcity and hunger in Nigeria. He contended that the presumed benefits of GMO, such as increased harvest yields compared to natural produce, are misleading and unsupported.

Dr. Sodade argued, “Ample arable land and abundant natural resources are available to support global farming. Several scientific studies have indicated potential harm posed by GMO products, including the irreversible alteration of the natural genetic makeup of targeted crops and the contamination of cultivated land.”

He further questioned the safety claims associated with GMO foods, asserting that nations should exercise caution. Dr. Sodade pointed to Russia as a prudent example, highlighting the country’s prohibition of GMO food cultivation and adherence to sound food policies.

While acknowledging that farmers have engaged in crossbreeding crops for decades, Dr. Sodade emphasized that GMO technology differs significantly. He described the process as the extraction of genes with specific traits from one organism and their insertion into another through gene splicing, without regard for species differences.

Addressing concerns about GMO tomatoes as an example, he explained, “Genes responsible for certain traits, like cold resistance, are extracted from various living organisms and forcefully integrated into tomato DNA, potentially from a range of species. The outcome is deemed successful if the new tomato plant exhibits the desired trait.”

Dr. Sodade highlighted the inherent foreignness of GMOs to nature, asserting that the human body tends to reject them through allergic reactions or chronic inflammation, which may lead to various health issues. Furthermore, he cautioned against the transfer of genetically-modified bacteria from GMO foods to consumers’ guts, potentially promoting harmful bacterial growth and diseases, including cancer.

Referencing controlled animal experiments, Dr. Sodade underscored the risks associated with GMO consumption. Rats exclusively fed GMO potatoes for a decade, equivalent to 10 human years, displayed compromised immune systems and organ tumors. Subsequent generations of these rats exhibited small brains and severe organ malformations, reinforcing the concerns surrounding GMO consumption.

Dr. Sodade urged citizens in countries promoting GMO adoption to be aware of its dangers and to actively engage with their leaders to safeguard their collective well-being. He emphasized the importance of food autonomy and sound food policies for national survival.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NBA 2023 Conference: Justice Reform Essential for Poverty Eradication and Investment Promotion
Next article
Court remands woman, 5 others for alleged murder, armed robbery
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Samuel Onyekwe -
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Banks & Finance 0
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights