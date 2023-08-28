Menu
Law and Order

Court remands woman, 5 others for alleged murder, armed robbery

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Aug. 28, 2023.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded six unemployed people, including a woman, for alleged murder and armed robbery.

The defendants are Samson Okoya, 31; Damilola Oluwasegun, 27; Dada Oki, 27; Ahmed Suleiman, 30; Matthew Onyieagho, 29; and the woman, Mercy Abudu, 55.

They all live at Badagry, Lagos State.

The defendants were arraigned on charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, causing grievous harm, membership of secret society and aiding and abetting crime.

The Magistrate, A. J. Odueke, did not take their pleas,  but ordered that they should be remanded at the Kirikiri custodial facility until Sept. 13 to  enable the court to receive advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecutor, SP Rachael Williams, had told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 31 at No.10, Taiwo St., Magbon, Badagry.

Williams said that the defendants burgled the house of one Mr Ismaila Bakare, where they robbed with different weapons, including guns, knives and cutlasses.

The prosecutor said that the defendants carted away gold jewellery worth nine million Naira, phones worth N 1.4 million, and shoes and bags valued at two million Naira.

She added that the defendant made away with other items.

She said that all the items carted away by the defendants were valued at N 13.2 million.

“When some people in the community came out and the defendants started shooting. In the process, they shot one Mr Ibrahim Sugah on the chest and it led to his death,” Williams said.

The prosecutor also said that bullets hit four other members of the community and caused them various degrees of injuries.

She said that investigations revealed that the defendants used the house of the sixth defendant,  Abudu, as their hideout.

According to Williams, the alleged offences contravene Sections 2, 173, 223, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

