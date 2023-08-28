Menu
Law and Order

Court fixes Sept. 13 for sentencing of 2 friends

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug.28, 2023 .

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court on Monday fixed Sept. 13 to sentence two friends who pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.

Isiaka Mohammed and Usman Murtala, both of Karmo , Abuja pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence.

The judge, Malam Mohammed Wakili, adjourned untill Sept. 13.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the police patrol team attached to Life Camp Division led by Insp Mungish Shaweng, during their routine patrol arrested the men on Aug.8.

The prosecutor said that Mohammed and Murtala were arrested when they trespassed into a construction site with the intention to steal iron rods.

He said during police investigation they confessed to have stolen iron rods from the same site on different occasions.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provision of sections 97, 95, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code Law. (www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

