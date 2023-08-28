Benue Doctor regains freedom from kidnappers den

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Benue medical doctor, identified as Asema Msuega, who was kidnapped in Benue State, has regained freedom after 38 days in captivity.

Msuega, the Chief Medical Officer of General Hospital in Sankera, was abducted on July 23, 2023, while on supervision in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

He was released on Friday night, August 25, and is currently receiving treatment at the Benue State Teaching Hospital Makurdi (BSUTH)

The Nigeria Medical Association, Benue State chapter, had on Friday, August 25, commenced an indefinite strike after an initial three-day warning strike following the continuous stay of Msuega in the kidnappers’ den.

The state Chairman of the association, Dr Ushakuma Anenga, confirmed the release of the doctor to journalists on Saturday.

“Our abducted colleague, Dr Asema Msuega, was released Friday, August 25. Thank you very much for your support during this trying period,” Anenge said.

The NMA chairman, who disclosed that Msuega had not been paid in the last eight months while still delivering services to humanity until he was kidnapped in July, described the situation as devastating and worrisome.

It was gathered that the medical doctor escaped from the kidnappers’ den after security operatives closed in on them in their hideout.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the release of the doctor. (www.naija247news.com).