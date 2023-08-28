Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Benue Doctor regains freedom from kidnappers den

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Benue medical doctor, identified as Asema Msuega, who was kidnapped in Benue State, has regained freedom after 38 days in captivity.

Msuega, the Chief Medical Officer of General Hospital in Sankera, was abducted on July 23, 2023, while on supervision in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

He was released on Friday night, August 25, and is currently receiving treatment at the Benue State Teaching Hospital Makurdi (BSUTH)

The Nigeria Medical Association, Benue State chapter, had on Friday, August 25, commenced an indefinite strike after an initial three-day warning strike following the continuous stay of Msuega in the kidnappers’ den.

The state Chairman of the association, Dr Ushakuma Anenga, confirmed the release of the doctor to journalists on Saturday.

“Our abducted colleague, Dr Asema Msuega, was released Friday, August 25. Thank you very much for your support during this trying period,” Anenge said.

The NMA chairman, who disclosed that Msuega had not been paid in the last eight months while still delivering services to humanity until he was kidnapped in July, described the situation as devastating and worrisome.

It was gathered that the medical doctor escaped from the kidnappers’ den after security operatives closed in on them in their hideout.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the release of the doctor. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA Arrest South African Man with Methamphetamine consignment at Abuja airport
Next article
ECOWAS Invasion: Niger Junta Puts Troops On Red Alert
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Naija247news, New York -
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

News Wire -
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

Servicing Debt With 90% Revenue Is A Path To Destruction — Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 28,2023. President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Illegal Crude Oil Connection Discovered in Abia, Reveals Significant Economic Losses

Nigeria Police Force 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - An oil theft...

South African National Apprehended by NDLEA for Methamphetamine Export Attempt via Abuja

Regions 0
Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The National Drug...

N25,000 Replacement Fee for Faded Number Plates Justifiable, Says VIO Spokesman

Regions 0
By Yahaya Isah Abuja, Aug. 27, 2023 - The Directorate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights