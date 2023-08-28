Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Amotekun Arrests ‘Native Doctor’ With Fresh Corpse In Ogun

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested one Babatunde Kolawole found with a fresh corpse.

According to a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, the suspect was caught by members of the Amotekun Corps in Ado Odo Ota LGA area of the state.

Upon interrogation, the man who claims to be a native doctor said he was attempting to revive the deceased.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ota Police Station, CSP Saleh Dahiru, has received a report and taken into custody one Babatunde Kolawole, who was caught by members of the Amotekun Corps in Ado Odo Ota with a fresh male human corpse.

“Preliminary investigations have commenced, and although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased. However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night,” the statement said.

It stated that so far, no one has come forward to claim the body, and the suspect has not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse.

Meanwhile, the police are urging members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information.

“In order to gather more information and solve the case, the corpse has been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy,” it said.

“The Sango Ota Divisional Police Officer is urging members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information. The community members can assist the police in their investigation and help shed light on this disturbing occurrence,” the statement added.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

