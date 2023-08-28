Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference set to take place from November 9th to 15th, Afreximbank has solidified a partnership with the United Arab Emirates Trade Centre. This collaboration was formalized during the 3rd IATF roadshow and press launch, aimed at fostering connections, sharing insights, and engaging with industry leaders and experts.

Humaid Mohammed Ben Salem, the Secretary General of the United Arab Emirates Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry, expressed his belief in the abundant opportunities within the African continent, particularly due to its youthful population. He emphasized the role of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce in facilitating robust trade relationships with Africa and encouraged more African companies to join forces with the UAE.

Reflecting on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary General of the UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the necessity of fortifying supply chain activities to enable smooth global and regional trade. He assured stakeholders of the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with Africa to enhance logistics and supply chains for trade.

Ms. Kanayo Awani, Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank (INAT), a subsidiary of Afreximbank, lauded the event as an opportunity to enlighten UAE constituents about the significance of the Intra-Africa Trade Forum, the achievements of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Area (AFCFTA), and the advantages of partnering with Africa.

She informed attendees that a remarkable 47 African nations have ratified the AFCFTA, which holds the potential to revolutionize regional trade. Ms. Kanayo Awani emphasized that the partnership with the UAE is geared towards identifying innovative ways to attract substantial investments, bolster market strength, and foster the exchange of trade information. This initiative aligns with the African leaders’ Agenda 2063, which signifies their dedication to a prosperous region.

Regarding the forthcoming third edition of the Intra-African Trade forum in Cairo, Egypt, slated for November 2023, Ms. Awani revealed that the theme will revolve around “Connecting African Markets.” The event will serve as a platform to unite African economies and prospective global investors, including the United Arab Emirates.