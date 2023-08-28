Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Afreximbank Forges Alliance with UAE Trade Centre for Enhanced Interconnected African Trade Landscape

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2023 Intra-African Trade Conference set to take place from November 9th to 15th, Afreximbank has solidified a partnership with the United Arab Emirates Trade Centre. This collaboration was formalized during the 3rd IATF roadshow and press launch, aimed at fostering connections, sharing insights, and engaging with industry leaders and experts.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Humaid Mohammed Ben Salem, the Secretary General of the United Arab Emirates Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry, expressed his belief in the abundant opportunities within the African continent, particularly due to its youthful population. He emphasized the role of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce in facilitating robust trade relationships with Africa and encouraged more African companies to join forces with the UAE.

Reflecting on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary General of the UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the necessity of fortifying supply chain activities to enable smooth global and regional trade. He assured stakeholders of the UAE’s commitment to collaborating with Africa to enhance logistics and supply chains for trade.

Ms. Kanayo Awani, Vice President of the Intra-African Trade Bank (INAT), a subsidiary of Afreximbank, lauded the event as an opportunity to enlighten UAE constituents about the significance of the Intra-Africa Trade Forum, the achievements of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Area (AFCFTA), and the advantages of partnering with Africa.

She informed attendees that a remarkable 47 African nations have ratified the AFCFTA, which holds the potential to revolutionize regional trade. Ms. Kanayo Awani emphasized that the partnership with the UAE is geared towards identifying innovative ways to attract substantial investments, bolster market strength, and foster the exchange of trade information. This initiative aligns with the African leaders’ Agenda 2063, which signifies their dedication to a prosperous region.

Regarding the forthcoming third edition of the Intra-African Trade forum in Cairo, Egypt, slated for November 2023, Ms. Awani revealed that the theme will revolve around “Connecting African Markets.” The event will serve as a platform to unite African economies and prospective global investors, including the United Arab Emirates.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar
Next article
”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

FCMB,Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Restore Sight of Over 2,000 in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I got no time for rumors”Steve Harvey slams rumors of his wife cheating

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr. is an...

”They picked my whole body up off the floor”Adele opens up about her sciatica attack

Entertainment 0
August 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. British singer, Adele revealed that she...

Citigroup See Nigeria as Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Naira Collapse to US Dollar

Analysis 0
Nigeria, among other African countries, stands out as...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights