Actor Williams Uchemba’s Mum is Dead

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba loses mum to the cold hands of death.

William Uchemba announced this on Monday, August 28, 2023 via his Instagram account.

He wrote; “Rest well Mum, Few minutes before you passed you came to me in m room, you where in the room but your environment was of a different place, a place that like I’ve never seen before and you just and was smiling to me.

There were also other people around you I did not recognise but they were dancing like they won the lottery. I immediately recognised you but something was different, you looked younger (like when you were 27 years old) with your hair resting on your shoulders neatly brushed. I immediately asked you to come back that we’ve been praying for you to get better, and you replied in Igbo ” Alaikiri’m ebe’m no, ebe’m no mara nma.” meaning ” | like where I am, where I am is beautiful” and just after you said that, a message came into my phone with the confirmation from the hospital that you had passed.

Immediately after Matthew 5:4 came alive in my life, it says “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” I felt a STRONG sense of comfort in my heart, literally.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 came into my spirit as well and it says “But we do not want you to be uninformed, brethren, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as do the rest who have no hope”

Your transition strengthened my christain life, your transition strengthened my faith again to remind me of life after earth. Your transition forever stamped into my heart that there is heaven and hell and I am glad you made it to where we are all fighting to get to.

You have finished your race here, you have fought the good fight of faith and you made it to the eternal glory of Jesus Christ.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

