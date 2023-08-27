Menu
Yevgeny Prigozhin Is gone, but Wagner Group will continue in Africa, analysts say.

By: News Wire

Date:

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, recently left Mali after filming a video pledging to enhance freedom in Africa. Tragically, he died in a plane crash in Russia.

His passing has raised concerns among African client governments that rely on his unique services.

The rise of Prigozhin’s private military force in Africa is due to its appeal as an alternative partner against increasing insecurity.

Despite his death, analysts believe Wagner will continue to extend its influence in new territories.

The surge in military takeovers in the Sahel region has facilitated Wagner’s expansion, while armed groups have grown alongside protests against former colonial power France.

Prigozhin’s demise leaves a gap in the Wagner Group’s operations in Africa, impacting its ability to bring disparate entities together.

The fate of Wagner’s expansion lies in the hands of the Russian government, with questions arising about its continuation.

While Prigozhin’s charm is absent, Russia will likely maintain its influence on the continent through various institutions.

The tension between Wagner and Russia’s military intelligence agency might reshape diplomatic relations.

Despite Prigozhin’s death, Wagner could still make headway in new areas seeking military assistance. African governments facing pressure and coups are likely to invite private military interventions.

The demand for security assistance remains high among illegitimate governments consolidating power.

