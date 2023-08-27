Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Wike to well-wishers: Stop wasting public funds on congratulatory billboards, advertorials in my honour

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.
The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

He added that the minister held in high regard, the aspirations and expectations of the FCT residents, and he remained dedicated to fulfilling his role with utmost sincerity and dedication.

According to him, this can be achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said.

[NAN]

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Timi Frank Condemns Sham Election In Zimbabwe
Next article
Veterinary services confirm outbreak of swine fever and anthrax in Nigeria
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kills Police Officer in Delta

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown Gunmen have killed a police...

Sanwo-Olu Vs Obasa: Lagos House of Assembly prioritising politics above competence, performance

Kudirat Bukola -
By Abraham Ajewole In what appears to be a power...

Russia says genetic tests confirm Prigozhin died in plane crash

Naija247news, New York -
MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on...

Bandits Demand N4m Ransom For Release Of Kidnapped NYSC Member In Zamfara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have demanded N4m ransom to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kills Police Officer in Delta

Security News 0
August 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unknown Gunmen have killed a police...

Sanwo-Olu Vs Obasa: Lagos House of Assembly prioritising politics above competence, performance

Political parties 0
By Abraham Ajewole In what appears to be a power...

Russia says genetic tests confirm Prigozhin died in plane crash

Geopolitics 0
MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights