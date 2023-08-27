Menu
Two Persons Dies, 56 Injured as Explosion Rocks Romania Gas Station

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least two people have died and 56 people were injured after two explosions rocked an unlicensed liquefied petroleum gas filling station just north of Romania’s capital Bucharest late on Saturday, officials said.

Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred.

The two people who died were a couple, emergency department head Raed Arafat told reporters on Sunday.

The man suffered a heart attack, while the woman died after sustaining severe burns, he added.

Among the injured — some with severe burns — were 39 firefighters, two police officers and two gendarmes, according to Arafat.

Overnight we transferred two firefighters and two civilians abroad (for treatment) and more will follow,” he said in a statement.

The four were taken to Italy or Belgium, according to the defence ministry.

Romania has requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to treat 18 burn patients, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Austria, Germany and Norway offered help, Lenarcic said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

