Tinubu neolibral policies will destroy Nigeria’s domestic economy – Sheikh Gumi warns

Famous Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has said policies of President Bola Tinubu-led government has left the country in a parlous state and pushed it to the brink of the precipice.

He stated that some policies of the present administration are capable of knocking the nation off the cliff, the edge of which it is now teetering on.

Gumi admonished Tinubu to revise some of the policies before they destroy.

He gave the admonition in a 22-second video clip posted on his official Facebook page.

Gumi asserted that if those tough policies are not reversed, the inferno that would erupt from them would also engulf the government.

He urged the president to consult experts before implementing certain policies, saying he should not depend on sycophants.

He said, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government.

“Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants”.