Rottening Body Of Retired Judge Found In Her Home

A former President, Benue State Custom­ary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Ig­betar has been assassinated by some unknown persons.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She was found dead by her son in her home located at No. 1, Wantor Kwange Street, op­posite the School of Medicine, Benue State University (BSU), Gboko Road, Makurdi, the state capital on Thursday night.

It was gathered that the late judge, a widow, might have been living alone in her resi­dence all this while.

Saturday INDEPENDENT gathered that Justice Igbetar may have been hit (or beaten) to death by her assailants.

According to our sources based on the state of the de­composing corpse, she may have been dead for about three days before her body was dis­covered.

From our investigation, it was not certain if she had any relations staying with her in the house before her demise.

We learnt that even most of her children who are grown up may have all moved out of the house long before now.

According to information reaching us, the justice lumi­nary may have been assassinat­ed days before the discovery of her lifeless body on Thursday night.

Sources close to the fam­ily said at the time she was discovered dead in her resi­dence, her corpse had started to decompose, adding that im­mediately after the discovery was made, the murder was reported to the “E” Division Police station.

When contacted, the Po­lice Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State com­mand, SP Sewuese Anene said she was yet to have details on the incident but promised to get back to us.

Even though the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “E” Divi­sion, SP Daniel Ezeala could not be immediately reached for comments, complete police sources confirmed the inci­dent.

The source said, “Yes, its true. Yesterday, Thursday, Au­gust 24th, 2023, her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not look­ing too okay; meaning that it (death) couldn’t have happened yesterday (Thursday), maybe it happened the day before yester­day,” the source explained.

The source vowed that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Justice Igbetar, adding “the son is giving useful information that may lead to the arrest” of suspects in con­nection with the assassination.