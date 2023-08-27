Rottening Body Of Retired Judge Found In Her Home

A former President, Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar has been assassinated by some unknown persons.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
She was found dead by her son in her home located at No. 1, Wantor Kwange Street, opposite the School of Medicine, Benue State University (BSU), Gboko Road, Makurdi, the state capital on Thursday night.
It was gathered that the late judge, a widow, might have been living alone in her residence all this while.
Saturday INDEPENDENT gathered that Justice Igbetar may have been hit (or beaten) to death by her assailants.
According to our sources based on the state of the decomposing corpse, she may have been dead for about three days before her body was discovered.
From our investigation, it was not certain if she had any relations staying with her in the house before her demise.
We learnt that even most of her children who are grown up may have all moved out of the house long before now.
According to information reaching us, the justice luminary may have been assassinated days before the discovery of her lifeless body on Thursday night.
Sources close to the family said at the time she was discovered dead in her residence, her corpse had started to decompose, adding that immediately after the discovery was made, the murder was reported to the “E” Division Police station.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State command, SP Sewuese Anene said she was yet to have details on the incident but promised to get back to us.
Even though the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “E” Division, SP Daniel Ezeala could not be immediately reached for comments, complete police sources confirmed the incident.
The source said, “Yes, its true. Yesterday, Thursday, August 24th, 2023, her lifeless body was discovered in her house but the corpse was not looking too okay; meaning that it (death) couldn’t have happened yesterday (Thursday), maybe it happened the day before yesterday,” the source explained.
The source vowed that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Justice Igbetar, adding “the son is giving useful information that may lead to the arrest” of suspects in connection with the assassination.