ID Cabasa: I almost divorced my wife

ID Cabasa, the Nigerian producer, says there were times in the past he considered ending his marriage.

The producer spoke about his marriage to Sijuade Ogunade in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the media personality.

ID Cabasa said he, however, could not leave his wife because of her contribution to his life.

He also recalled the sacrifices she made for him and the memories they have both shared.

“There are a lot of times I wake up and I just want to leave. I am so curious and I am still learning from it but in all of that curiosity, in all of those beliefs, I have enjoyed marriage,” he said.

“The morning I was going to face this thing was the day I realise that I cannot leave this babe. That morning I just woke up and I started remembering those days I was chasing her somewhere in our church in Akoka. I started remembering the fun times that we had together.

“I could remember some of the sacrifices she actually took to help me out when I was in the university and I was struggling with some certain things. And I am like so are you going to leave all of this? People will say they stayed because of children but I think I stayed because of my wife.”

Born Olumide Ogunade, the music producer tied the knot with Sijuade in 2007.