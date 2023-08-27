Gabon cuts internet, imposes curfew amid election voting delays

Gabon’s government enforced a curfew and internet blackout after an election marked by significant voting delays.

The opposition hoped the poll would end President Ali Bongo’s family’s long hold on power.

Presidential, legislative, and local elections occurred simultaneously, raising tensions due to electoral system changes that could challenge the result’s legitimacy.

Bongo, seeking a third term, faced 18 challengers; allegations of fraud were denied by his team. Voting delays occurred in several polling stations.

The internet shutdown was attributed to disinformation threats, while Bongo’s campaign shared his optimism online. Recent changes to the voting system and constitutional amendments further complicate the situation.