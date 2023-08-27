Bandits Demand N4m Ransom For Release Of Kidnapped NYSC Member In Zamfara

August 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have demanded N4m ransom to secure the release of one of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members kidnapped in Zamfara State.

Recall that naija247news reported that bandits abducted eight Corps members along a highway within Zamfara last weekend.

The recent graduates were said to have been travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when their vehicle was intercepted.

Emmanuel Etteh, the father of one of the victims, Glory Etukudo Thomas, confirmed the latest development to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Friday, August 25.

Etteh said the bandits called with their number to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million to secure her release.

They called me with their line; they asked me to pay N4 million. I spoke with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay; she said we should contact the AKTC,” the troubled father said.

“Since that time, they have not called and I have not spoken with my daughter. I don’t know if they have released them but my daughter has not called me.”

A military source who preferred anonymity had earlier confirmed the abduction to Channels Television, adding that a rescue team is combing the forest in order to rescue the victims unhurt. (www.naija247news.com).