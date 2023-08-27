Menu
Religion

Anambra Pastor Commits Suicide After Lover Jilted Him

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 27,2023.

A pastor of a Pentecostal Church in Nnewi, Anambra State, identified as Pastor Prosper Igboke, has committed suicide as he jumped down from a two-storey building in Nnewi.

Punch reports that Igboke jumped down from the building and died instantly after he was jilted by his lover, who he had spent so much money on.

A relative of the deceased said the 30-year-old man from Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia State, had trained his lover in the University, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

“The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

He jumped down from a two-storey building and died. I am surprised that a man of this age and a pastor can do this.”

According to their village tradition, the relative said he was buried in a forest for committing “sacrilege”.

“He was eventually buried on Friday in a bush in his community,” the source added.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was not reported at the police command.(www.naija247news.com)

 

It's wrong to be Minister while serving – NYSC tells newly appointed Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

