Why Farida Sobowale and I went our separate ways – Estranged husband, Odulaja

The Chief Executive Officer of House of Phreedah Body Care, Farida Sobowale’s estranged husband, Demola Odulaja, has revealed the reasons their marriage crashed two months after they had an elaborate wedding.

Odulaja alleged that Sobowale was engaging in promiscuity, lies and covetousness, among others.

He further said that they had enjoyed a good relationship for over 20 years but their marriage could not endure the “unrestrained and promiscuous way of living” Sobowale displayed.

Odulaja revealed these in an interview with a Yoruba social commentator, ArewaTopeFamous, on Tuesday via Instagram Live.

Recall that Sobowale attempted to take her life by jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge last Thursday, but was restrained by some people.

Sobowale, while venting her frustration after the incident, said her crashed marriage was the reason she planned to commit suicide.

But, in his own explanation, the estranged husband said there was a time when Sobowale engaged in simultaneous intimate relationships with him and other men before they eventually got married.

The London-based entrepreneur further alleged that the popular socialite randomly visited his brother who lived close to them often and even stayed there for hours without justifying her action.

While fielding questions on Sobowale’s allegation and label as a gigolo, Odulaja said: “I am extremely wealthy. I live in a 22-bedroom mansion in Gbagada.

“I am not a gigolo. I come from a wealthy home and have been flying first class long before now. People know me well in London.

“When I got back to Nigeria from London in 2009, Farida met me in Lagos in 2010. That same year, I took her to China to start an importation business which of course yielded results and was the beginning of her travelling.”

Odulaja claimed he had been having affairs with Sobowale even when she was married to her ex-husband, Tunde Sobowale.

