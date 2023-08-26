Tinubu Should Address Duplication of Ministers’ Portfolios – Former Presidential Aide Akande

August 26,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently address duplication in some portfolios assigned to recently appointed Ministers.

According to the seasoned journalist, it was important for the President to clarify portfolios like Innovation and Social Development which could cause friction among the ministers if they are not urgently addressed.

He said this on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily breakfast show on Friday.

“We have the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and we also have the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy. That has to be sorted out,” Akande counselled.

He also noted that it was important for the president to make that important clarification to prevent the possibility of clashes between the ministers.

The former presidential spokesperson then advised President Tinubu to make comprehensive civil service reforms as a priority agenda item in his government, stating “it’s a big deal.”

Akande also emphasized the significance of a performance-based evaluation system in government. He encouraged President Tinubu to develop clear measures for assessing civil servant performance and relating it to career advancement.

He said further “These Ministers serve st the pleasure of the president. He is the one that sets the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs); he’s the one that determines, within the law, who should be in place” in the cabinet.(www.naija247news.com)