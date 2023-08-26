Menu
Tinubu considers review of salaries for judicial officers to curb corruption

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday promised that his administration would conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the President said the battle against corruption necessitates a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfillment of an obligation,” he said.

The President thanked the NBA for extending an invitation to him to declare open the association’s 63rd Annual General Conference this weekend in Abuja.

He acknowledged his privilege of having numerous lawyers as close aides, including the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Victor Adeleke, and his Principal Private Secretary, Prince Damilotun Aderemi.

The NBA President, in his remarks, commended the President for appointing very distinguished members of the bar into his cabinet, including Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

