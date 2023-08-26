Menu
“Rita Edochie,keep my name off your mouth”- Actress Sarah Martins warns

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood Actress Sarah Martins has asked her colleague in the movie industry, Rita Edochie, to share evidence of where she bullied May Edochie or keep her name off her ‘’wrinkled mouth”.

Rita Edochie who is married to Yul Edochie’s uncle, called out Sarah after she shared a video dismissing rumors that she hired someone to ‘’kill” Danielle, the daughter of actor Yul Edochie and May.

Sarah in the video said she has no business with Yul Edochie’s family and is not the one who crashed the actor’s marriage.

Reacting to the post, Rita accused Sarah of bullying May and saying nasty things about her while on a live Instagram session with Daddy Freeze.

Well, Sarah has now responded to Rita. See her post below:

“Rita Edochie or whatever you call yourself, kindly keep my name off your mouth! I know you like chasing clout and you studied clout chasing but kindly do not get my name involved! I have NEVER directly or indirectly bullied May Edochie on my page. So before you accuse me of bullying please come correct! Screenshot where I mentioned her name on my post or shut the hell up! (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Verified by MonsterInsights