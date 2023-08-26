Niger Junta Orders Troops on Highest Alert Amid Rising Threat

NIAMEY, Aug 26 – The Nigerien junta has issued a directive for its armed forces to be on the highest state of alert, citing an elevated risk of attacks. An internal document released by the country’s defense chief on Friday, confirmed as genuine by a local security source, conveyed the order.

The document, widely circulated online on Saturday, highlighted that the “maximum alert” status aims to ensure preparedness for potential attacks and to prevent unforeseen developments.

“The increasing presence of aggressive threats to our national territory is being observed,” the document stated.

ECOWAS, the main West African regional bloc, has been engaged in negotiations with the leaders of the coup that occurred on July 26. The bloc has indicated its readiness to deploy troops to reinstate constitutional order if diplomatic attempts fail.

On Friday, ECOWAS softened its stance, expressing willingness to accommodate diplomatic efforts. However, intervention remains one of the options on the table.

Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized that there was no intent to wage war on Niger or invade the country.

Concerns have arisen due to the bloc’s decision to activate a standby force in August, potentially escalating tensions in the insurgency-affected Sahel region.