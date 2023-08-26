Niger Junta Orders French Ambassador to Depart Within 48 Hours

The Nigerien junta has instructed the French ambassador in Niamey to exit the nation within 48 hours, as announced by the Nigerien Foreign Ministry on Friday, August 25.

According to a statement published by Nigerien state broadcaster ORTN, Ambassador Sylvain Itte declined to attend a scheduled meeting with the country’s foreign minister on Friday. Consequently, the ministry revoked Itte’s credentials and cited additional actions by the French government that are deemed contrary to Niger’s interests.

In response, the French Foreign Ministry informed AFP on Friday that it acknowledged the junta’s request. However, it asserted that the junta lacked the authority to demand such an action, stating that the ambassador’s legitimacy derives only from Niger’s duly elected authorities.

The US State Department also released a statement on Friday, relaying information from Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding circulating internet images calling for the departure of certain American diplomatic personnel. The State Department clarified that these images were not officially issued by the ministry and that no request for departure had been made to the US government.