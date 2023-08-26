Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger Junta Orders French Ambassador to Depart Within 48 Hours

By: The Editor

Date:

The Nigerien junta has instructed the French ambassador in Niamey to exit the nation within 48 hours, as announced by the Nigerien Foreign Ministry on Friday, August 25.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement published by Nigerien state broadcaster ORTN, Ambassador Sylvain Itte declined to attend a scheduled meeting with the country’s foreign minister on Friday. Consequently, the ministry revoked Itte’s credentials and cited additional actions by the French government that are deemed contrary to Niger’s interests.

In response, the French Foreign Ministry informed AFP on Friday that it acknowledged the junta’s request. However, it asserted that the junta lacked the authority to demand such an action, stating that the ambassador’s legitimacy derives only from Niger’s duly elected authorities.

The US State Department also released a statement on Friday, relaying information from Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding circulating internet images calling for the departure of certain American diplomatic personnel. The State Department clarified that these images were not officially issued by the ministry and that no request for departure had been made to the US government.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
48 hours post Prighozin’s death, Putin enforces allegiance oath for Russian paramilitary.
Next article
Niger Junta Orders Troops on Highest Alert Amid Rising Threat
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FIFA suspends Spanish football president Rubiales for 90 days after kiss

News Wire -
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish football federation...

15th BRICS Summit: Nigeria Commits to China, Russia, India and Others

The Editor -
Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with China and other...

Niger Junta Orders Troops on Highest Alert Amid Rising Threat

The Editor -
NIAMEY, Aug 26 - The Nigerien junta has issued...

48 hours post Prighozin’s death, Putin enforces allegiance oath for Russian paramilitary.

News Wire -
Russian Paramilitary Fighters Required to Swear Oath to Flag Russian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FIFA suspends Spanish football president Rubiales for 90 days after kiss

FootBall 0
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has provisionally suspended Spanish football federation...

15th BRICS Summit: Nigeria Commits to China, Russia, India and Others

News Analysis 0
Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with China and other...

Niger Junta Orders Troops on Highest Alert Amid Rising Threat

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 26 - The Nigerien junta has issued...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights