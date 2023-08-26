Menu
“Kremlin Denies Killing Wagner Chief Prigozhin as ‘Absolute Lie'”

By: The Editor

Date:

The Kremlin Denies Involvement in Killing of Wagner Boss Prigozhin, Death Confirmation Awaited

The Kremlin has dismissed allegations that it orchestrated the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, while refraining from confirming his demise definitively.

Russia’s aviation authority stated that Prigozhin was on a private jet that crashed northwest of Moscow on August 23, with no survivors. He was allegedly heading the Wagner group.

Previously, Prigozhin had initiated an unsuccessful rebellion against Russia’s Kremlin and military leadership. However, he withdrew his forces when the Belarusian president claimed to have brokered a non-violent agreement between Putin and Prigozhin.

Following Prigozhin’s reported death, President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the crash victims’ families and discussed Prigozhin in the past tense. Putin also alluded to Prigozhin’s positive contributions and acknowledged his “serious mistakes.”

Without concrete evidence, Western politicians have suggested Putin’s involvement in Prigozhin’s death, seen as retribution for the failed June 23-34 mutiny against army leadership.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the claims, labeling them an “absolute lie,” emphasizing the need to await test results. Peskov underscored the importance of relying on facts and pending investigative actions to ascertain the truth.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for his comments on Prigozhin’s demise, accusing him of disregarding diplomatic norms.

Russian authorities have initiated an investigation into the crash’s cause, but no official determination has been made yet. Peskov mentioned that necessary tests, including genetic tests, would be conducted before the official results are released.

Peskov clarified that Putin had not recently met Prigozhin and noted uncertainty about the timeline for tests and investigations. Consequently, the possibility of Putin attending Prigozhin’s funeral remains uncertain due to his busy schedule.

The Editor
The Editor

