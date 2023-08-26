Ghana’s Ruling Party Picks Candidates for Presidential Primary

Ekow Dontoh,

(Bloomberg) — Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party has endorsed a slate of candidates, including vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, to contest the NPP’s presidential primary slated for Nov. 4.

In a so-called “super delegate congress” to reduce the number of aspirants to five from an initial ten, Bawumia received 68.15% of total votes, Serebour Quarcoo, director of electoral services at the nation’s electoral commission, said in Accra.

Three other candidates, including former minister of trade and industry Alan Kyerematen and former agriculture minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, also secured enough votes to be part of the slate.

The party may hold another contest in a week to break a tie between the fifth and sixth positions.

NOTE: Ghana’s Bawumia Will Run for President Next Year, Graphic Says