Nigeria Police Force

Former Military Operation Spokesperson, General Bernard Onyeuko, Passes Away

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Naija247news is saddened to report the passing of Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd), a former military spokesperson and a respected figure in the Nigerian Army.

Sources close to Naija247news have confirmed that General Onyeuko passed away on Saturday morning. It is reported that he had complained of feeling unwell due to a cold and was quickly taken to a private hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his condition.

General Bernard Onyeuko, who had recently retired from the Nigerian Army following the appointment of new service chiefs, had a distinguished career. Notably, he had served as the Director of Defence Media Operations, contributing significantly to the communication strategies of the military.

A close friend of the late General shared with Naija247news that he had been in good health just the day before, on Friday. Unfortunately, his health took a sudden downturn on Saturday morning, leading to his untimely passing. This news comes as a shock to the nation, as General Onyeuko was held in high regard by his colleagues and the Nigerian military community.

Tinubu Should Address Duplication of Ministers' Portfolios – Former Presidential Aide Akande
"Kremlin Denies Killing Wagner Chief Prigozhin as 'Absolute Lie'"
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

