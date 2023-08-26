FGN Bond Yields Fall for Most Maturities amid Sustained Bearish Activity…

In the fixed-income space, investor sentiment remained bearish in the secondary market as yields increased for most maturities tracked.

Specifically, we saw traders’ profit-taking activity at the longer end of the curve as yield, especially for the 30-year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 debt, which lost N0.80 as yields rose to 15.45% (from 15.30%).

Also, the 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 paper incurred losses of N3.65,

resulting in an elevated yield of 14.72% (from 14.00%).

Meanwhile, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 bond and the 20- year, 16.25% FGN APR 2037 note held steady at 13.05% and 15.19%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded on the international capital market depreciated for all maturities tracked.

Notably, the 10-year, 6.50% NOV 28, 2027, the 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23 2038, and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28 2047 bonds experienced losses of USD 1.49, USD 1.21, and USD 1.38, respectively, leading to expanded yields of 10.46% (up from 10.93%), 11.36% (up from 11.57%), and 11.21% (up from 11.44%).

In the new week, we expect local OTC bond prices to depreciate (and yields to rise) amid an expected strain in financial system

liquidity…