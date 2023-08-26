Menu
Business woman goes missing in Calabar

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of a woman, Mrs. Janemarcel Ochang (Mbua Bukie) has been thrown into panic following her disappearance in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The family in a statement, said she was last seen on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Bukie is the wife of Mr. Marcel Ochang, from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. The couple lives at 8 miles, around the TTC School axis in Calabar.

It was gathered that she left the house to the market to buy her business items and house staples.

She took a taxi from Muritala Mohammed Highway, following Aka-Efa through Goodluck Jonathan by-pass to her shop at Aka Ifa, Idun-Idun Roundabout. From there, she went missing till date.

Anyone with valuable information was urged to call 08034209220, 09017747275, 07037485934 or contact the nearest Police Station, Vigilante members, or Community Youths to her rescue. the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

