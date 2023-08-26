Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

BRICS: The mighty dollar is secure for now

By: News Wire

Date:

But the US should not be complacent about the greenback’s primacy

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Critics have long jeered at the towering might of the greenback, but it’s not going anywhere soon. Although the U.S. dollar’s supremacy was put under the spotlight decades ago, today, the BRICS nations are leveraging geopolitical shifts to challenge its hold.

The BRICS development bank pushes a compelling narrative: a lending system grounded in local currencies. A bid, it seems, to step away from the imposing shadow of the U.S.-centered financial system.

The Underlying Dissatisfaction with the Dollar
Displeasure toward the dollar’s dominance is hardly concealed. Sanctions placed on Russia underscore the potential hazards of possessing foreign reserves in dollar-bound assets. The dollar’s meteoric ascent to its highest in 20 years isn’t doing it any favors either.

This isn’t merely a matter of pride; the dollar’s surge has tangible ramifications. According to the International Monetary Fund, a mere 10% uptick in the dollar can carve out nearly 2% from emerging economies’ yields within a year.

Historically, powerhouse reserve currencies haven’t been impervious to downturns. Case in point: the British pound’s tumble post-World War I.

Hypothetically, should the dollar wane in significance, a domino effect could ensue: the currency could further deteriorate, U.S. interest rates might spike, and the demand for U.S. Treasury securities could plummet.

Given that foreign investors held a staggering 31% of Treasuries, amounting to about $7.4 trillion as of last year, the once nonchalant market could soon be reeling.

Challenging the Goliath: An Uphill Task
However, talk of dethroning the dollar might be premature. The currency’s omnipresence can be attributed to a multitude of factors: potent network effects, the robustness of U.S. capital markets, and the steadfastness of the rule of law.

The dollar hasn’t lost its grip on the global scene; it constitutes a whopping 58% of the world’s official foreign reserves, even after witnessing a 13% drop since the dawn of the millennium. Furthermore, the dollar remains the cornerstone of international banking and the linchpin of global trade.

Sure, Russia, in its quest to diversify, has leaned towards the renminbi, which presently forms 16% of its export payments. Yet, this doesn’t signify a unanimous BRICS sentiment. Countries, India being a prime example, remain on their toes about China gaining an upper hand.

Beijing’s potential overreach, paired with its penchant for currency controls, doesn’t sit well with them. As for the whispers about BRICS formulating a unified currency? Dead on arrival.

A Word of Caution for the U.S.
The U.S. might wear the crown, but complacency isn’t an option. Weaponizing the dollar via sanctions is a double-edged sword. While it may offer a momentary upper hand, the broader picture of global financial stability must remain in sharp focus.

The dollar’s unparalleled stature is both a blessing and a burden; a tool to be wielded with foresight and caution.

In summary, while the BRICS nations make a valiant effort to recalibrate the scales of financial power, the dollar isn’t relinquishing its throne anytime soon. The road to reshaping global economic dynamics is arduous and fraught with intricacies.

The greenback, for its part, remains firmly ensconced, looking over the financial landscape it has reigned over for so long. Yet, with the winds of change ever-present, only time will tell if this dominance remains unchallenged.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BRICS Summit 2024 will take place in Russia, Putin says
Next article
Why Farida Sobowale and I went our separate ways – Estranged husband, Odulaja
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

South Africa woo African students to join BRICS science projects

News Wire -
Nzimande announces funding to build Brics-Africa science, technology and...

Brazil, Russia, India, and China agree to launch BRICS university ranking system

News Wire -
The BRICS nations, , are planning to launch a...

Decomposing Body Of Herdsman Found In Anambra Bush

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A dead and decomposing body of...

No going back on military force against Niger junta – ECOWAS Commission

Yetunde Kolawale -
...says military intervention not declaration for war The Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South Africa woo African students to join BRICS science projects

News Analysis 0
Nzimande announces funding to build Brics-Africa science, technology and...

Brazil, Russia, India, and China agree to launch BRICS university ranking system

News Analysis 0
The BRICS nations, , are planning to launch a...

Decomposing Body Of Herdsman Found In Anambra Bush

Nigeria Security News 0
August 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A dead and decomposing body of...
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights