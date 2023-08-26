Brazil, Russia, India, and China agree to launch BRICS university ranking system

The BRICS nations, , are planning to launch a new university ranking system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

BRICS Education Ministers, gathered in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, have come to an agreement to establish an autonomous university rating system. The decision follows concerns raised about the current rankings, which have faced criticism for their failure to encompass impartial data.

The central theme of the meeting revolved around the need for accountable and pertinent education and training in the modern global landscape. This initiative was prompted by a joint consensus among departmental leaders who acknowledged the limitations of current rating methodologies.

Konstantin Mogilevsky, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education in Russia, emphasized that the global education community is in need of a new evaluation framework. Mogilevsky highlighted the importance of this framework being rooted in objective data and universally accepted.

Representatives from the Ministries of Education of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa lent their unequivocal support to this proposition. In addition, the Deputy Minister of Education from the People’s Republic of China underscored the necessity for the forthcoming rating system to be built upon qualitative, rather than ..